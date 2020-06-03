Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 5.15%

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 253.05, up 5.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 57.26% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% fall in NIFTY and a 32.99% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.05, up 5.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 5.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20530.2, up 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 252, up 4.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.81 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

