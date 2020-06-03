Tata Power Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.05, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.46% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 18.29% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13479.9, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 425.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 468.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

