Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 58.64 points or 1.55% at 3843.73 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 5%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.98%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.92%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.92%),NLC India Ltd (up 3.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.62%), CESC Ltd (up 3.59%), PTC India Ltd (up 2.78%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.62%), and NTPC Ltd (up 2.45%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.12%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 0.07%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.05 or 0.72% at 59742.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.75 points or 0.67% at 17837.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.99 points or 0.2% at 29642.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.01 points or 0.01% at 8855.8.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1083 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)