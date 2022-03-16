Bandhan Bank Ltd soars 3.34%, Gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 290.55, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 14.88% gain in NIFTY and a 4.27% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 290.55, up 3.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.49% on the day, quoting at 16912.1. The Sensex is at 56605.23, up 1.49%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35022.65, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

