Bank credit growth eases to 14.54% as on 04 January 2019

Deposits rises 9.91% as on 04 January 2019 over a year ago

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated on sequential basis to 14.54% YoY to Rs 93384.4 crore as on 04 January 2019, compared with 15.11% growth as on 21 December 2018. However, the credit growth is showing sharp improvement from 10.14% at end January 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.23% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 14.46% , YoY, at Rs 92661.0 billion as on 04 January 2019 as against a rise of 15.10% fortnight ago and 10.97% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio eased on sequential basis to 77.60% as on 04 January 2019 from 78.60% as on 21 December 2018, while moved up from 74.46% in January 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 9.91% YoY at Rs 120340.3 billion as on 04 January 2019, compared with 9.20% growth a fortnight ago and 4.56% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 9.85% at Rs 108003.9 billion, while the demand deposits also increased at higher pace of 10.43% to Rs 12336.3 billion as on 04 January 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio declined 0.1% YoY to Rs 33828.76 billion as on 04 January 2019, snapping marginal growth of 0.4% a fortnight ago. The banks investment had declined 4.0% in January 2018.

The investment-deposit ratio declined to 28.1% as on 04 January 2019, which is much higher above the Statutory Liquidity Ratio of 19.5%.

