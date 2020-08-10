Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 678.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 1.01% to Rs 19523.65 croreNet loss of Bank of Baroda reported to Rs 678.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 833.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.01% to Rs 19523.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19723.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income19523.6519723.31 -1 OPM %45.3359.01 -PBDT-1044.861177.12 PL PBT-1044.861177.12 PL NP-678.71833.96 PL
