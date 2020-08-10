JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 44.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Kiri Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 678.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 1.01% to Rs 19523.65 crore

Net loss of Bank of Baroda reported to Rs 678.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 833.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.01% to Rs 19523.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19723.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income19523.6519723.31 -1 OPM %45.3359.01 -PBDT-1044.861177.12 PL PBT-1044.861177.12 PL NP-678.71833.96 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU