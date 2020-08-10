Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.440.3927.277.690.160.070.150.060.120.08

