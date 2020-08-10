Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 87.88% in the December 2019 quarter
Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.39 13 OPM %27.277.69 -PBDT0.160.07 129 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.120.08 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU