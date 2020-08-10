JUST IN
Business Standard

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.39 13 OPM %27.277.69 -PBDT0.160.07 129 PBT0.150.06 150 NP0.120.08 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 17:37 IST

