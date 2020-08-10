Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 281.25% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 281.25% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.93% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.610.16 281 1.822.41 -24 OPM %16.39-206.25 -10.4423.65 - PBDT-0.11-0.06 -83 0.080.51 -84 PBT-0.11-0.07 -57 0.050.48 -90 NP0.06-0.09 LP 0.070.41 -83
