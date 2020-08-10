Kiri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 111.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kiri Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 136.84 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Basic materials shares rise
Broader market tumbles; FMCG shares in demand
Basic materials stocks edge lower
-
Sales decline 75.37% to Rs 68.52 croreNet loss of Kiri Industries reported to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.37% to Rs 68.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales68.52278.23 -75 OPM %-30.3913.66 -PBDT-21.1236.96 PL PBT-29.1828.60 PL NP-30.8225.92 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU