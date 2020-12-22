Bank of Baroda slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 57.9, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 41.93% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.03% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.9, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 13326.15. The Sensex is at 45496.64, down 0.13%.Bank of Baroda has added around 23.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29456.45, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 367.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 623.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

