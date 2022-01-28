Bank of Baroda soars 1.55%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 105.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 62.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Bank of Baroda has added around 29.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 17.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.3, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 359.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 348.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.2, up 1.45% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 54.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% gain in NIFTY and a 62.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

