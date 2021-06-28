Lupin launches Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets in US

Lupin announced the launch of Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, are the generic equivalent of Truvada Tablets 200 mg/300 mg, of Gilead Sciences, Inc., and indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is also used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets (RLD: Truvada) had estimated annual sales of USD 2.1 billion in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2021).

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 25 June 2021. Shares of Lupin rose 1.13% to settle at Rs 1,152.35 on Friday.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

