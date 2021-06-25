IGL Q4 PAT rises 31% YoY to Rs 331 cr

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported 31% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 331 crore as net revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 1,551 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

While the company's CNG volumes rose 7% to 438 Million SCM, PNG volumes increased by 11% to 176 Million SCM in the fourth quarter as compared to the same period last year.

EBIDTA increased by 31% to Rs 492 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 377 crore in Q4 FY20. EBIDTA margin was at 32% as on 31 March 2021 as against 24% as on 31 March 2020.

The company reported 12% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1,006 crore on 24% fall in net revenue from operations to Rs 4,941 crore in FY21 over FY20.

The company's board recommended the payment of dividend of Rs 3.6 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

IGL is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

The scrip shed 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 512.50 on the BSE.

