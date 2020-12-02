Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Jindal Stainless Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2020.

Phoenix Mills Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Jindal Stainless Ltd and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 December 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd surged 12.63% to Rs 48.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd spiked 11.26% to Rs 767.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58198 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 9.76% to Rs 154.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd added 8.41% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83311 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd jumped 7.48% to Rs 128.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73768 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)