Bank of Baroda spurts 3.6%, gains for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 74.85, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.05% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% gain in NIFTY and a 83.25% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.85, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. Bank of Baroda has dropped around 10.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has dropped around 5.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33875.1, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 283.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 568.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.7, up 3.77% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 46.05% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% gain in NIFTY and a 83.25% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)