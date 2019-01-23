Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 97.5, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 43.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in and a 24.31% fall in the PSU Bank index.

dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 97.5, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10926.35. The Sensex is at 36421.86, down 0.06%. has lost around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3013.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 97.65, down 0.46% on the day. Bank of India tumbled 43.46% in last one year as compared to a 1.44% slide in NIFTY and a 24.31% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)