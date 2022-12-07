Bank of India spurts 3.65%, gains for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 93.6, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.05% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.6, up 3.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 18572.3. The Sensex is at 62443.21, down 0.29%. Bank of India has risen around 21.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4204.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 318.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

