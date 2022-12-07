Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Raj Television Network Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 December 2022.

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 7.32 at 07-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22163 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16822 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3152 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 111.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1220 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd exploded 19.98% to Rs 112.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1636 shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd spurt 19.96% to Rs 60.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1871 shares in the past one month.

