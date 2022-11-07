Bank of India spurts 4.41%

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 69.9, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.33% jump in NIFTY and a 22.38% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.9, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 18129. The Sensex is at 60898.86, down 0.08%. Bank of India has gained around 46.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 23.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3532.55, up 4.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.71 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

