Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 17.91% to Rs 105.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 4.46% to Rs 2896.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2772.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2896.262772.6853.2039.46101.42-254.16101.42-254.16105.0789.11

