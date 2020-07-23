Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 4.46% to Rs 2896.26 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 17.91% to Rs 105.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 89.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 4.46% to Rs 2896.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2772.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income2896.262772.68 4 OPM %53.2039.46 -PBDT101.42-254.16 LP PBT101.42-254.16 LP NP105.0789.11 18
