Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 263.61% to Rs 22.18 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 263.61% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 57.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.186.10 264 57.1050.52 13 OPM %20.83-36.07 --1.02-5.42 - PBDT4.75-1.96 LP 0.22-1.34 LP PBT4.21-2.68 LP -1.93-4.21 54 NP3.12-1.68 LP -1.60-3.57 55

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 16:48 IST

