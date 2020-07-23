Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.38% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.38% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.21% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 5.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.141.45 -21 5.005.96 -16 OPM %2.634.14 -12.0015.44 - PBDT0.260.16 63 1.061.15 -8 PBT0.170.07 143 0.760.85 -11 NP0.080.13 -38 0.520.66 -21
