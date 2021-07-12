Bank of Maharashtra eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 23.6, down 2.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.84% in last one year as compared to a 45.22% rally in NIFTY and a 68.91% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.6, down 2.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 15687.2. The Sensex is at 52350.9, down 0.07%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 9.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2468.95, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

