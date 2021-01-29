Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.4%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.78% in last one year as compared to a 14.69% drop in NIFTY and a 23.14% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 13803.95. The Sensex is at 46813.49, down 0.13%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 10.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1783.85, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

