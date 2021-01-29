Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TVS Motor Company Ltd, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 January 2021.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soared 14.20% to Rs 1269.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd spiked 10.09% to Rs 582. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd surged 9.33% to Rs 308.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8924 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd gained 7.79% to Rs 595.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59841 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 6.83% to Rs 60.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

