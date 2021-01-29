Gallantt Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Gallantt Metal Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd and SORIL Infra Resources Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 January 2021.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd soared 10.61% to Rs 39.6 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11752 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd surged 9.17% to Rs 43.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8328 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd spiked 8.55% to Rs 44.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20005 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd jumped 7.24% to Rs 566.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2629 shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd rose 6.86% to Rs 122.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24645 shares in the past one month.

