Vascon Engineers soars on emerging lowest bidder for 2 projects in UP

Vascon Engineers jumped 8.29% to Rs 18.95 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects floated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department.

The projects are for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing District Hospitals in Bijnor and Kaushambi valued at Rs 246.09 crore and Rs 269.54 crore, respectively.

Vascon Engineers is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) and real estate development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 82.55% to Rs 5.30 on a 47.89% increase in net sales to Rs 154.62 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 154.401% while the benchmark Sensex has added 86.32% during the same period.

