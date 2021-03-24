Vascon Engineers soars on emerging lowest bidder for 2 projects in UP

Vascon Engineers jumped 8.29% to Rs 18.95 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for two projects floated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department.
The projects are for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing District Hospitals in Bijnor and Kaushambi valued at Rs 246.09 crore and Rs 269.54 crore, respectively.
Vascon Engineers is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction services (EPC) and real estate development.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 82.55% to Rs 5.30 on a 47.89% increase in net sales to Rs 154.62 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 154.401% while the benchmark Sensex has added 86.32% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU