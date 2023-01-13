Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 31.75, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.75, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17916.25. The Sensex is at 60168.85, up 0.35%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4223.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 732.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)