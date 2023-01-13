JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

JSW Steel Ltd spurts 0.19%, up for five straight sessions
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

Capital Market 

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 31.75, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.91% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.81% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.75, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17916.25. The Sensex is at 60168.85, up 0.35%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 6.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4223.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 250.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 732.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU