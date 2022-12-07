Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.11%, gains for five straight sessions

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 29.05, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.36% in last one year as compared to a 6.31% gain in NIFTY and a 55.05% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.05, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 18572.3. The Sensex is at 62443.21, down 0.29%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 20.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4204.35, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 386.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 363.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

