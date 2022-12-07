Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 55-cr order

The construction company announced that it secured an order in Punjab worth Rs 55.39 crore.

The order entails construction of shell & core, facade and MEPF work for Phase-2A (Hostel-2) Plaksha University at IT City Road, SAS Nagar, Punjab. The order is worth about Rs 55.39 crore.

The company's order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 4017.63 crore, till date.

Ahluwalia Contracts India is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 9.3% to Rs 39.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 35.78 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales declined 10.8% YoY to Rs 622.84 crore in Q2 FY23.

The scrip was down 1.09% at Rs 448.55 on the BSE.

