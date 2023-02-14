Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 35.54% to Rs 289.46 croreNet loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.54% to Rs 289.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 449.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales289.46449.04 -36 OPM %1.8111.15 -PBDT-7.4140.72 PL PBT-15.9032.69 PL NP-13.4119.66 PL
