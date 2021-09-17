Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, CESC Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2021.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd spiked 12.61% to Rs 2175 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 289 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd soared 10.42% to Rs 4769.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1864 shares in the past one month.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd surged 8.53% to Rs 2148.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36524 shares in the past one month.

CESC Ltd gained 6.90% to Rs 94.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47996 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd rose 5.29% to Rs 810. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3865 shares in the past one month.

