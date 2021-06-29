FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 79.45 points or 0.59% at 13575.26 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 6.73%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 5.39%),Globus Spirits Ltd (up 5%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 4.95%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 3.96%), Marico Ltd (up 3.61%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 2.82%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 2.4%), and Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.36%).

On the other hand, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 1.72%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 1.19%), and Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.15%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.82 or 0.03% at 52720.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15802.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.93 points or 0.4% at 25211.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.56 points or 0.3% at 7869.89.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

