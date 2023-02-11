Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 38.29% to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 932.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 715.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.932.36715.7610.499.1586.4759.2167.6843.8140.8529.54

