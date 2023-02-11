Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.18% to Rs 19.40 croreNet Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 37.18% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.4030.88 -37 OPM %-23.81-5.12 -PBDT-8.32-5.84 -42 PBT-9.81-7.41 -32 NP-10.46-6.81 -54
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
