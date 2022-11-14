JUST IN
Mohit Industries standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Mohit Industries declined 82.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.6443.32 3 OPM %3.94-2.38 -PBDT0.531.18 -55 PBT0.100.51 -80 NP0.070.40 -83

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

