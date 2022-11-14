Mohit Industries standalone net profit declines 82.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Mohit Industries declined 82.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.6443.323.94-2.380.531.180.100.510.070.40

