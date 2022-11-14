JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 207.89% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 207.89% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.170.38 208 OPM %-1.71-31.58 -PBDT0.220.14 57 PBT0.190.10 90 NP0.140.09 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU