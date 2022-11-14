Sawaca Business Machines standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 207.89% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 207.89% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.170.38 208 OPM %-1.71-31.58 -PBDT0.220.14 57 PBT0.190.10 90 NP0.140.09 56
