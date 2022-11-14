Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 71.22% to Rs 2.38 croreNet loss of Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.22% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.381.39 71 OPM %44.9663.31 -PBDT-0.070.21 PL PBT-0.340.16 PL NP-0.350.12 PL
