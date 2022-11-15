Baron Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Baron Infotech reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.020.05-3850.000-0.770-0.770-0.770

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)