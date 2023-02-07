Elgi Equipments Ltd Surges 1.9%

Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 2.34% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.02% rise in the SENSEX

Elgi Equipments Ltd gained 1.9% today to trade at Rs 420.4. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.42% to quote at 34304.02. The index is up 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd increased 0.88% and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 18.12 % over last one year compared to the 5.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Elgi Equipments Ltd has added 2.34% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3497 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23506 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 566.5 on 07 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 248.85 on 13 May 2022.

