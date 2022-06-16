Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 115.44 points or 2.44% at 4608.02 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sagar Cements Ltd (down 12.46%), Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 7.47%),Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 6.25%),Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (down 5.9%),Vedanta Ltd (down 5.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 5.76%), Excel Industries Ltd (down 5.38%), Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 5.29%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 5.28%), and Foseco India Ltd (down 5.14%).

On the other hand, Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 2.35%), Deccan Cements Ltd (up 1.06%), and Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 0.91%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 788.19 or 1.5% at 51753.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 256.1 points or 1.63% at 15436.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 538.66 points or 2.15% at 24527.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 123.85 points or 1.6% at 7612.39.

On BSE,606 shares were trading in green, 2669 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

