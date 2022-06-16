Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 588.78 points or 3.5% at 16228.2 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 5.8%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.43%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.19%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.61%),NMDC Ltd (down 3.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.55%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.97%), Coal India Ltd (down 2.95%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.7%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.05%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 788.19 or 1.5% at 51753.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 256.1 points or 1.63% at 15436.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 538.66 points or 2.15% at 24527.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 123.85 points or 1.6% at 7612.39.

On BSE,606 shares were trading in green, 2669 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)