Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 42.48 points or 2.69% at 1537.57 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 5.7%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.24%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 4.15%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 4%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 3.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.7%), HFCL Ltd (down 3.59%), ITI Ltd (down 3.31%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.35%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.27%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.33%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 788.19 or 1.5% at 51753.2.

The Nifty 50 index was down 256.1 points or 1.63% at 15436.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 538.66 points or 2.15% at 24527.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 123.85 points or 1.6% at 7612.39.

On BSE,606 shares were trading in green, 2669 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

