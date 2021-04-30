Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 34.72 points or 0.73% at 4810.37 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sanghi Industries Ltd (up 7.58%), Satia Industries Ltd (up 7.26%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 5.69%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 5.34%),Everest Industries Ltd (up 4.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 4.8%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 4.46%), Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 4.04%), Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 3.8%), and Vikas Wsp Ltd (up 3.77%).

On the other hand, Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 2.6%), Bhageria Industries Ltd (down 1.33%), and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 1.26%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 266.96 or 0.54% at 49498.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60 points or 0.4% at 14834.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.07 points or 0.33% at 21758.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.27 points or 0.05% at 7027.26.

On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

