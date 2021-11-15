Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 39.55 points or 0.68% at 5752.38 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Dynemic Products Ltd (down 12.97%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (down 8.64%),Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 7.86%),Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 7.29%),Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 7.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (down 6.36%), Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 6.3%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 6.21%), India Glycols Ltd (down 5.96%), and Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (down 5.84%).

On the other hand, Fine Organic Industries Ltd (up 10.97%), P I Industries Ltd (up 5.23%), and Solar Industries India Ltd (up 4.29%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.9 or 0% at 60688.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.2 points or 0.03% at 18096.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51 points or 0.17% at 29181.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.37 points or 0.45% at 9183.48.

On BSE,1266 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

