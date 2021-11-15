Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 51.05 points or 0.62% at 8138.71 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Coal India Ltd (down 4.31%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 2.93%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.89%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 2.6%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.27%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.63%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.63%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.28%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 3.69%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.96%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.79%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.9 or 0% at 60688.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.2 points or 0.03% at 18096.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51 points or 0.17% at 29181.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.37 points or 0.45% at 9183.48.

On BSE,1266 shares were trading in green, 2085 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)