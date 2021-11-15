NTPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 136.25, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 53.61% in last one year as compared to a 40.56% rally in NIFTY and a 52.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.25, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 18095.9. The Sensex is at 60679.23, down 0.01%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 8.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24209.3, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.55, down 0.15% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 53.61% in last one year as compared to a 40.56% rally in NIFTY and a 52.14% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)