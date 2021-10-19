Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 49.54 points or 0.81% at 6060.11 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Black Rose Industries Ltd (down 3.55%), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.5%),Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 3.45%),Shiva Cement Ltd (down 3.39%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 3.07%), India Cements Ltd (down 2.91%), JK Paper Ltd (down 2.85%), India Glycols Ltd (down 2.8%), and Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (down 2.79%).

On the other hand, Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 8.73%), Gravita India Ltd (up 7.65%), and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (up 5.74%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 425.85 or 0.69% at 62191.44.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.6 points or 0.54% at 18576.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.76 points or 0.24% at 30173.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.66 points or 0.1% at 9401.13.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1927 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

