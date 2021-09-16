Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index decreasing 37.6 points or 0.64% at 5848.95 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 5.66%), National Peroxide Ltd (down 4.04%),Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 3.24%),Dalmia Bharat Ltd (down 3.09%),Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 3.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bhageria Industries Ltd (down 2.63%), Balaji Amines Ltd (down 2.19%), Solar Industries India Ltd (down 2.12%), Linde India Ltd (down 2.1%), and Polyplex Corporation Ltd (down 1.93%).

On the other hand, Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 11.45%), Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (up 10.68%), and I G Petrochemicals Ltd (up 7.57%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 279.88 or 0.48% at 59003.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.4 points or 0.41% at 17590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 31.18 points or 0.11% at 28315.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.22 points or 0.23% at 8741.79.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 1554 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

