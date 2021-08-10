Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 79.01 points or 1.38% at 5636.2 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sagar Cements Ltd (down 8.4%), Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (down 8.34%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 7.13%),Pennar Industries Ltd (down 6.97%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (down 6.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 6.83%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 6.8%), Mangalam Cement Ltd (down 6.55%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (down 5.93%), and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (down 5.81%).

On the other hand, Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd (up 6.01%), Navin Fluorine International Limited (up 3.57%), and Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 2.47%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.1 or 0.56% at 54706.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.65 points or 0.42% at 16325.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 318.1 points or 1.2% at 26293.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.75 points or 0.41% at 8109.97.

On BSE,902 shares were trading in green, 2279 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

